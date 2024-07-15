Amid calls for calm, Marjorie Taylor Greene amps up the prejudice and rage

After the failed attempt to assassinate convicted felon and adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump, most leaders have called for calm and a de-escalation of rhetoric. Marjorie Taylor Greene, however, gave it her best "Leroy Jeeeeeeenkins!"

The Leopard's Eating Faces Party got a colossal awakening this weekend, but they will not pay attention. The folks whipping up the frenzy and promising us "there will be blood" lucked out and managed to spill only a photogenic amount of their own. An innocent bystander lost their life. So, as the rational world calls for a step back and tries to re-engage in the democratic process that has, for so long, set this nation apart, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a loud voice for chaos, did the exact opposite.

"We are in a battle between GOOD and EVIL," Greene said over the weekend. "The Democrats are the party of pedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, violence, and bloody, meaningless, endless wars." "They want to lock up their political opponents, and terrorize innocent Americans who would tell the truth about it." "The Democrat party is flat out evil, and yesterday they tried to murder President Trump." Marjorie Taylor Green

Way to calm things down, Marge!

