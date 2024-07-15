How to play DOOM on your fleshlight

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should!

Perhaps you're a fan of, erm, first-person shooters. Or you're really fond of hearing a grunting man groan and strain "Oh yeah!" every time he feels the thrust of a recoiling rifle. If so, you presumably enjoy the classic video game Doom! And what better way to play than to, um, hack your fleshlight?

In the video above, youtuber Aaron Christophel installs a new script on an $80 UFO Man's Visual Feast Automatic Telescopic Masturbator Cup Rapid Heating Voice Pussy Blowjob Machine Male Masturbation Penis Massager Sex Toys For Men.

