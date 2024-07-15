Judge Cannon dismisses Federal documents case against Trump

Following a nudge from Supreme Court Justice Thomas, Judge Cannon determined that the appointment of the Special Counsel was illegal and dismissed the case.

As a welcome to the Republican National Convention gift, Donald Trump's Federal document stealing case has been dismissed. What the Special Counsel's office and the DOJ do next will be interesting, but the Trump campaign will beat on this drum for days. As with almost every charge against the convicted felon, adjudicated sexual abuser, and liable for fraud business person Trump, his guilt is obvious, and the only question is if a half-broken-down legal system can do its job in the face of his last round of judicial appointments.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump nominee to the bench, said in her 93-page decision that Smith's appointment was "unlawful" and unconditional. The decision came on the first day of the Republican National Convention, and following an assassination attempt on the former president over the weekend. NBC

