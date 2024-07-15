Trump's VP pick widens the ideological gap

Today convicted felon and adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump picked an extremist to join to be his Vice-President.

I was shocked when JD Vance won his Senate seat in Ohio, as he is just that unqualified to be a Senator. Vance calls Project 2025 "good ideas," wants to fire long-term US Government workers and replace them with simps, and has funds raised in support of Jan 6th insurrectionists. Vance also believes pregnancy from rape to be a inconvenience for the mother. I am not surprised that he is the pick for Donald Trump. Vance widens the gap and puts a firm flag in the ground, declaring that if they win, the future will be awful for everyone else.

Vance's ascendance represents the death of this "adults in the room" model. Backed by people drawn from the lists of loyal staffers being prepared by places like Heritage, Vance would not only support Trump's radical impulses but seems likely to spearhead efforts to implement them. He would be a direct conduit from the shadowy world of far-right influencers, where Curtis Yarvin is a respected voice and Viktor Orbán a role model, straight to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. In 2004, Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean described himself as hailing from "the Democratic wing of the Democratic party." If the GOP under Trump has indeed evolved into an authoritarian party, then Vance hails from its authoritarian wing. Vox

I would love to see a debate between Vance and Harris.

