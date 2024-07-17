Follow as this feline foodie fabricates a feast!

Here at Boing Boing we're a big fan of working cats—both those who have real jobs and those whose jobs are more fabricated! In the spirit of cats with jobs, I present my latest find, Chef Gary, an adorable cat whose human, Cassie, posts videos of the industrious and entrepreneurial feline hard at work making bread, biscuits, and other delights, which she then peddles via the cutest little food truck you've ever seen.

Here are some of my favorite videos of Chef Gary hard at work. I love how furiously and fanatically she fluffs her dough! I'd love to taste one of her creations!

