Pitch-perfect golden retriever captivates park crowd with his best imitation of a siren (video)

A golden retriever named Monty entertained a crowd at a park with his best doggone imitation of a siren going by.

With eyes closed and his snout pointing to the sky, this pitch-perfect pup sang his heart out. And as you can see by the captivated folks pointing, grinning, and raptly staring at his stellar performance, it didn't go unnoticed.

(See video below, posted by Monty the Good Golden.)

Via ParadePets

