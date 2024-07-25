Sinking Donald Trump accidentally writes campaign ad for Kamala Harris (video)

Donald Trump is so far in over his head, he's now unwittingly writing campaign ads for his new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"And then their campaign says, 'I'm the prosecutor, and he is the convicted felon,'" Trump cried at a recent rally, trying to mimic Harris but only managing to sound like the Looney Tunes fat-throated Marvin the Martian.

It's not clear why Trump pointed out the obvious, but Harris couldn't agree more. After replaying the clip on her Kamala HQ account, she summed it up in only four words: "I approve this message." (See video below.)

