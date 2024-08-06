Beach bully cited by California Coastal Commission

California's beaches are public, but that doesn't stop beachfront property owners from raging out.

The California Coastal Commission informed a woman in Laguna Beach, California, that everything she said in a viral video was wrong. She must remove her weird rope and stop hassling people on a California beach. The fine if she does not is quite large.

A woman who was filmed yelling at beachgoers at Laguna Beach recently to get off "my property" has received a letter from the California Coastal Commission instructing her to stop blocking access to a public stretch of the sand, KCAL-TV reported. The 1976 California Coastal Act protects the public's access to the state's beaches. Under the law, people have the right to use the beach as far as the mean high tide line, which is generally considered to be the wet or damp sand area of the beach. Oceanfront homeowners can't legally stop people from planting their umbrellas and blankets on that sand. According to the Coastal Commission's website, the commission can impose administrative penalties of up to $11,250 a day for each violation of the law's public access provisions. LA Times

In Malibu, a man who a property owner hassled decided to make a sign and stage a protest. This kind of beach battle has long been a thing in Malibu, and elsewhere, but tensions seem to be a bit higher this summer.

Stay out of Malibu, Lebowski! Stay out of Malibu, deadbeat! Keep your ugly fuckin' goldbrickin' ass out of my beach community.

