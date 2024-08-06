Donald Trump blames his bizarre interview with "butt-sniffing" streamer on son Barron

Hoping to shed his "weird' reputation, Donald Trump cozied up to a young Nazi sympathizer known for his unsavory "butt-sniffing" videos at Mar-a-Lago yesterday. The out-of-touch ex-president then blamed his stinky decision to schmooze with a perverse 23-year-old streamer on his teenage son, Barron Trump.

"My son Barron says 'hello'. He's a great young guy but he's a big fan of yours," Trump said, making it clear in the awkward chat with controversial hatemonger Adin Ross — who has admitted to sniffing his sister's panties and whose previous guests include white supremacist Nick Fuentes — that this wasn't his idea.

"Barron says, 'Dad he's really big' …'he's also a friend of mine,'" Trump said. "My kid says, 'Dad, you have no idea how big this interview is.'" Oof, after wisely keeping Barron out of the spotlight for his first 18 years, this certainly can't be one of the world's first impressions of Barron that Melania was hoping for. (See two videos below showing Barron's pal, the butt-sniffer, in action, posted by Meidas Touch.)

From The Independent:

Ross is popular with young men – particularly with the demographic Barron, 18, belongs. Ross rose to fame initially streaming himself playing video games online but has also dabbled in giving controversial individuals, such as white supremacist Nick Fuentes, airtime on his platform. The bizarre interview seems part of Trump's campaign strategy to appeal to young men – a voting group moving more to the right. Ross was accused of giving a masked individual a platform to espouse Nazi-like views.

Trump's latest voter outreach efforts today involved an interview with an infamous "butt sniffer" who Trump said is "really respected." pic.twitter.com/cYyVkBolRs — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 5, 2024

Here is who Trump spent his entire day with. pic.twitter.com/8FdRkDYYFe — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 6, 2024

Previously: Trump was slapped with "weird" label back in 2006, while lusting over daughter Ivanka (video)

