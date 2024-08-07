ASMR: Flying fox bats eating watermelon

The sound of humans smacking as they eat food is the worst. The sound of animals smacking their food is absolute music to my ears. I don't make the rules. That's just how it is.

Animal ASMR is one of the best things on the Internet. Today, feast your eyes (and ears) on this exemplar of the genre – the cutest flying fox bats you've ever seen munching away on watermelon! The video's got it all – the gentle patter of rain falling, the cutest bat snouts and mouths making the most adorable smacking sounds, and sweet tiny hands holding their precious fruit pieces. It's thirty seconds of pure relaxation!

The bats live at the Lubee Bat Conservancy, a non-profit organization in Gainesville, Florida "dedicated to saving bats and their habitats through conservation, education, and awareness, with a focus on children and community engagement."

