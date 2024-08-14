Cybertruck owner complains tailgate warped when payload shifted on it

Thinking of angling lumber over the Cybertruck's tailgate so it doesn't shoot out Final Destination-style when you apply all that torque on a green light? Think again: the tailgate has been found to warp when loads shift on it.

Warning to everyone about hauling items. I was hauling a load of 12 foot composite decking boards today. I made sure that the weight limit was not exceeded, however, since the load shifted, it obviously put too much weight on the tailgate and now the tailgate is warped. Fortunately still shuts but it clearly bent the stainless steel and it now has a gap.

Jalopnik summarizes the forum thread. It might be another "glum fish face" day for the CEO.

It's a brutal lesson to learn, for sure. Xhawk101 posted a follow-up saying he doesn't expect Tesla to cover this, and I agree with him. Tesla doesn't list a load limit for the tailgate, but the Cybertruck Dual Motor has a bed capacity of 2,500 pounds, and the tri-motor truck drops that down to 2,000 pounds. Right now, the Cybertruck owner says he's going to live with the damage and try to get it adjusted if it's possible because the tailgate still closes, it just looks awful.

You wouldn't want want to be the guy explaining shearing forces to Elon, so it stands to reason that no-one ever did.

