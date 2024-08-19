Trump makes worse comments about Medal of Honor recipients

Rather than apologize or praise recipients of the nation's highest Military honor, Donald Trump explained how being good at sports is cooler than winning an MOH.

One of the most shocking things about Donald Trump has been the support he received from our armed services and veterans. Trump seems to be equating military service with the GOP's imaginary idea of people utilizing public assistance. In Trump's book, getting recognition for being excellent at something other than serving your country is better, as that is valueless labor you did to stay off the street. He calls our veterans suckers and doesn't understand why they would serve. Yet this is who any of our vets want to be President? I don't understand.

When asked by the reporter about the veterans who were upset by his comments, Trump responded, "No, I didn't hear that. I only heard when I say better, I would rather in a certain way get [the Presidential Medal of Freedom] because people that get the Congressional Medal of Honor, which I've given to many, are often horribly wounded or dead. They're often dead. They get it posthumously." Trump continued, "And, when you get the Congressional Medal of Honor, I always consider that to be the ultimate. But it is a painful thing to get it. When you get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it's usually for other things, like you've achieved great success in sports or you've achieved great, you know, success someplace else. When you get the Medal of Honor, generally speaking, and I've met many of them, and I've seen the families of many of them." These latest remarks come on the heels of Trump's original comments at an event at his Bedminster golf club, where he compared the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Congressional Medal of Honor, stating, "It's actually much better because everyone who gets the Congressional Medal, they're soldiers. They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets or they're dead." MTN

In Trump's eyes, it's better to be honored for hitting a ball than to die in service of one's country. He does not comprehend service outside of serving himself.

