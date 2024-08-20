Star Wars: The Acolyte's cancellation leaves High Republic fans with Nubs

There is a disturbance in the force, and his name is Nubs.

Disney has a fairly sweeping Star Wars High Republic story going. Everything from live-action to books, video games, audio dramas, comics, cartoons, and tie-in merchandise abound. With the cancellation of The Acolyte, however, if you want to watch High Republic Jedi do their thing, Nubs is your guy.

Nubs is a Pooba and speaks in Teletubbie. He is the star of The Young Jedi Adventures and constantly teaches Yoda about the force. Sadly, knowing what we know about the future, Nubs is likely to get murdered most horribly. That is how cute fuzzy Jedi get dealt with.

It seems doubtful anyone wants a Stellan Gios lightsaber, but Nubs seems to be a hit with the kids.

Previously:

• 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' is one of the best games I've ever played

• Review: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

• 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker' declared mediocre in court ruling