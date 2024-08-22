Who put maggots in the Democratic National Convention breakfast buffet?

Someone put "maggots" in the breakfast at the DNC.

"We were all coming down to breakfast, and there were these two women who had hidden themselves in the bathroom," Indiana delegate Karen Tallian told USA TODAY. "And they ran out and threw maggots into the breakfast buffet." Tallian, a retired state senator, said friends who reached the dining room ahead of her had witnessed the contamination.

The FBI is investigating the delicious buffet maggots.

"Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building…and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food," the convention's information center said in a statement. "The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation."

MAGA and anti-war activists are the obvious suspects; the latter reportedly pulled a similar stunt during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to D.C. last month. Go to the nearest bait shop, they're surely expecting a visit.