MSNBC hosts mock and laugh at Trump

Following Kamala Harris' acceptance speech, Donald Trump went up in flames. The adjudicated rapist posted a flurry of angry lies on his miniature social network and called Fox to embarrass himself further on the air. MSNBC's morning show laughed at him and his pathetic attempts to make anything stick.

The combination of his looming sentencing for 34 criminal convictions, the half billion or more he owes in civil fraud and defamation penalties, his terrible running mate, his sons getting shot at, his Federal cases picking back up, and Kamala Harris's existence have got Trump on edge. Kamala Harris has figured out how to live in his head, and he is in a panic. He hates being laughed at the most, and he is now a laughingstock.

As co-host Willie Geist explained, "Even last night, as Vice President Harris was giving her address, Donald Trump was live Truth Socialing with comments. His rejoinder to her comments were, all caps, 'Where's Hunter?' I mean, is that all you've got?" "Oh, my God," MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski uttered as Joe Scarborough burst out laughing and Geist continued, "Come on now, come on, you have to do a little better than that. He's playing the hits." "At least try," Scarborough joked. 'Yeah, he's not even trying anymore," Geist replied. "He's just playing the old classics in his mind. Part of the message last night, too, was this has been an extraordinary week —." "I mean, 'Where is Hunter?'" Scarborough interrupted. "That's like Elvis, like, wearing fringe in 1967 in the Summer of Love. I mean, come on! 'Where's Hunter? God, I'm sorry." RawStory

