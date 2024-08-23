Musk agrees to give stock to X employees but only if they explain why they deserve it

X employees who have been waiting for word about stock grants finally got news last night, and it's as absurd as expected. Elon Musk sent an email overnight saying that workers must prepare a one-page explanation about why they feel they deserve the stock.

The Verge, which says they saw the email, reports:

These long-awaited stock grants add to the tensions between X leadership and staff after the promotions process was recently delayed without explanation, we previously reported. Given how the company formerly called Twitter has continued to struggle under Elon Musk's ownership, employees have been bracing for more layoffs. What's more, a source at X told The Verge that the company still owes staff their annual equity refresher, which was supposed to be doled out in April.

