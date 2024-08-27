At Arlington, Trump's team continues to disrespect veterans

Ignoring rules and barging into a restricted area of Arlington National Cemetary for a photo opportunity, Trump's team confirms its disdain for those who have made the greatest sacrifice.

Two of Trump's team members got loud and pushy at Arlington National Cemetary on Monday. Naturally, Trump stooge Stephen Cheung tried to excuse somehow turning one of the Nation's most hallowed cemeteries into a campaign stop, but NPR's story sure reads otherwise:

A source with knowledge of the incident said the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had made clear that only cemetery staff members are authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60. When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside, according to the source. Trump participated in an event to mark the third anniversary of a deadly attack on U.S. troops in Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew from the country; 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack. The Trump campaign has blamed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, for the chaotic withdrawal.

