Attendance sinks at Robert Morris's Texas megachurch

Earlier this summer, Texas megachurch founder and Trump advisor Robert Morris stepped down after some 25 years when a minor he sexually abused—now a woman—went public with her story. His replacement at Gateway Church soon resigned after it emerged he had an undisclosed "moral issue." Morris' high-ranking childen were also forced out abruptly, for reasons easy to guess but hard to know. The situation is so bad that people are actually leaving the church in notable numbers.

The church has seen a decrease of 17% to 19% in weekend services attendance, a church spokesperson told CNN. The turnover at the church could have far-reaching effects. Gateway Church draws an estimated 100,000 people to its weekend services and has more than 560 employees at nine locations in Texas, and two others in Missouri and Wyoming, according to the church. It is considered one of America's largest megachurches, which are congregations with an average weekly worship attendance of 2,000 people or more. There are nearly 1,800 megachurches in the United States, according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

Another way of putting it is that 81% to 83% of them aren't that bothered.

Previously:

• Evangelicals silent as Trump embraces reproductive rights

• American Evangelicals now think Jesus was too woke

• Evangelicals rail against Barbie, demand Americans not take children to see film