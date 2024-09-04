Liz Cheney makes stunning announcement: "I will be voting for Kamala Harris" (video)

Today, ultra staunch conservative Liz Cheney did what would have been utterly unimaginable eight years ago: she endorsed Kamala Harris.

"I think it is crucially important for people to recognize, not only is…the danger that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don't believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names — particularly in swing states," said the former "neoconservative," a term that died after Trumpism hijacked the GOP.

"As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this," Cheney continued, "and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

The room exploded in applause. (See video below, posted by Tony Dortie).

Although over the last few years she's already made her anti-Trump stance loud and clear — voting to impeach the former president and then sitting on the J6 Committee with only one other Republican (Rep. Adam Kinzinger) after the Trump-led Capitol attack — it's still remarkable to hear the former chair of the House Republican Conference admitting out loud that she's voting for a Democrat. But on the precipice of a fascist takeover if Trump wins in November, this is where we are.

