Another chef's take on the perfect steak

Perhaps second only to brewing a perfect cup of coffee, cooking a perfect steak is a popular topic here on Boing Boing.

At the start, this video seemed to be on a path to confirm my favorite method of cooking a steak: searing in a cast iron pan and finishing in the oven. However, I was surprised to see this chef cut one step out and skip the oven altogether. Heat is heat, so I can't see why this won't work as well.

