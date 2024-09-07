Dial an Insult: The bizarre 90s ad that feels like a fever dream

Dial an Insult was a bizarre 1990's advertisement that feels like a fever dream. I have a feeling that to many kids who saw this on TV, they wonder now if it was just some weird hallucination. Luckily, it's been uploaded to YouTube and those who saw this on TV can rest assured (or perhaps, disturbed), that this funny, bizarre ad was not a mere figment of their imaginations.

This was a pretty self explanatory ad. You simply dial the number on the screen, and receive an insult that is guaranteed to make your bad day even worse. If this wasn't enough to convince you to dial, the ad also promises that every day there will be fresh new insults ready for you.

From YouTube:

"I was a staff video editor at a post-production facility in Los Angeles in 1990 and one of our clients was Fun Lines, Inc., and, yes, I was the editor for "1-900-2-INSULT" and I did get a T-shirt. The lip sync was a little tricky to match — the animation was on a loop. They were good clients — no insults. This commercial was given the "Most WTF Commercial Ever Created" award by Edilones at The most "wtf" commercial ever created which I will gratefully accept at the next CLIO Awards. The best comments are at http://www.retrojunk.com/commercial/s…. Sadly (?) the phone number no longer exists. Enjoy."



See also: Tens of thousands of old phones linger in vintage seller's inventory