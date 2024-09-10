CNN pushing back on Trump's mail-in voting lies

CNN has found an issue it cares about twenty percent of mail-in votes are not fraudulent, no matter how many people named Trump say they are.

On his miniature social network, adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump credited Russian stooge Tucker Carlson for sourcing a wildly false statistic that Trump likes. Carlson interviewed Justin Haskins of the "Heartland Institute," who gave the unsubstantiated number, and we're off. CNN's Cooper had to press former Republican Congressperson Scott Taylor about the claim, and Kasie Hunt had to tackle Lara Trump's repetition of the lie. Lara backpedaled and admitted she had seen no data.