Donald Trump enrages his pal, Nazi bootlicker Nick Fuentes

Admitting he lost the 2020 election, Donald Trump has enraged some of his deepest red MAGA fans.

Having admitted he lost the 2020 election "by a whisker," Donald Trump has left his Nazi buddy feeling let down. Nick Fuentes, white supremacist podcaster, went on a screaming mad tirade because: "So why did we do stop the steal? Why did anyone go on January 6th? Why is anyone sitting in jail?"

Fuentes is up in arms about being duped into fighting a steal that didn't happen. Donald Trump lost and not by any whisker.

via Crooks and Liars

