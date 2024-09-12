CEO of Norfolk Southern fired over "consensual" relationship with subordinate

He helped railroad company Norfolk Southern avoid significant consequences for a derailment, but now his career is off the tracks: CEO Alan Shaw was fired this week over a relationship with a subordinate at the company it claims was "consensual." The relationship with the company's chief legal officer also means that he was dismissed with cause: he won't be getting the generous exit package he was looking forward to.

Shaw had been CEO of one of the nation's four largest freight railroads for just over two years. But it had been a turbulent tenure that included contentious labor negotiations that nearly resulted in an economy-crippling strike, a major derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that released tank cars full of toxic materials into a small Ohio town, sparking health concerns and complaints about continuing symptoms by some residents, and a proxy fight with an activist shareholder group who wanted Shaw replaced. Shaw survived that shareholder vote, but could not survive the investigation into his personal behavior.

He'd just gotten a 37 percent pay raise, too, for his fantastic work on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. They fired her, too.

The company said Nabanita Nag has been terminated from her roles as executive vice president corporate affairs, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective immediately, in connection with the preliminary findings of the Board's ongoing investigation.

