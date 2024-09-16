An 8-year-old girl wanted a Frappuccino — so she drove a car 13 miles to get one

A family in Ohio had quite the scare Sunday morning when they discovered their 8-year-old girl had disappeared from their house, along with their Nissan SUV.

Realizing no one had seen her for two hours, they called the police at 9am. And it didn't take long for police to track down the SUV, which was found around 20 minutes away in a Target parking lot. But nobody was inside the car.

Instead, police found the child inside of Target enjoying an ice cold Frappuccino for breakfast. Turns out, the girl had wanted the slushy Starbucks drink for breakfast, so she took matters (or at least the steering wheel) into her own hands, driving 13 miles to quench her thirst. And fortunately, she only took out one mailbox along the way.

"Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge police. She's now home safe," Bedford police reported on social media. "We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We're not mean." (See video below, posted by News5 Cleveland.)

