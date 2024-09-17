JD Vance described the cabinet position from which Elon "Leon" Musk will direct a brain trust to save social security from "migrants" and fix the DOD.

In what appeared to be a momentary break from disparaging asylum seekers in the US, JD Vance found his way back to disparaging "migrants" as somehow responsible for the social security fraud that he also imagines. The answer to this is noted Pedo Guy Leon Musk. Following his disastrous re-imaging of "X," most Americans will likely not choose to have Leon fix social security.

🚨 JD Vance said Trump will use Elon Musk to target Social Security pic.twitter.com/OKvHNNioMG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 17, 2024

Shawn Ryan: Let's talk about government reform. JD Vance: Yeah. Ryan: So, it looks like Elon's going to be on the cabinet. Vance: That's right, yeah. Ryan: And will be in the charge on the government efficiency department. Vance: Yep. Ryan: If that's what you call it. Vance: Yep. Ryan: How do you see? How, have you spoken to him about the plan? How he's going to do it? Vance: Well, I've spoken. You mean with the president or with Elon? Ryan: With Elon. Vance: Ok, yeah, with Elon. So, I've spoken with Elon a little bit about it and um, you know, I think that the way that this is envisioned is you set up a, you know, you set up an organization with very smart people from the private sector and a few smart people from government and you go in and you say, 'How are we going to fix all of these inefficiencies?' And the thing that's complicated about this, man, is it's going to look much different in say the Department of Defense versus Social Security, right? via MTN

