Trump warns he will go to Springfield, Ohio in 2 weeks — but might not make it out alive (video)

Donald Trump's overactive imagination is playing tricks on him again. The cannibal-fearing ex-president, who has obsessed over Hannibal Lecter for more than a year now, put on a brave face yesterday when he warned rally-goers that he would venture into Springfield, Ohio in two weeks — but might not ever make it out.

In fact, Trump seemed to suggest that the folks in Springfield — the town that he has terrorized by falsely claiming that immigrants are feasting on cats and dogs — would eat him alive.

"I'm gonna go there in the next two weeks. I'm going to Springfield. You may never see me again!" the cult leader warned.

"But that's ok," he said, playing the martyr. "Gotta do what I gotta do. 'Whatever happened to Trump? Well, he never got out of Springfield.'" (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Trump says he's going to Springfield in the next two weeks: You may never see me again pic.twitter.com/4dkXp8hlIr — Acyn (@Acyn) September 19, 2024

