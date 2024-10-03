Mehdi Hasan's 2-minute summary of Project 2025

With only 33 days left until the U.S. Presidential election, there's not much time left to educate voters about Project 2025, the extreme-right-to-downright-fascist playbook and policy plan that will guide Trump's administration if he were to win the election. One person doing a great job of public education on Project 2025 is British-American broadcaster and journalist Mehdi Hasan. In a brilliant follow-up to his terrific breakdown of what Trump's first 100 days in office would look like, Hasan has created a 2-minute overview of all 30 chapters of Project 2025. Zeteo explains:

Project 2025, the super-controversial presidential transition project conceived of by the pro-Trump, right-wing Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, is grabbing a lot of headlines these days:

It has been called a "prescription for authoritarianism," and a "wish list for a Trump presidency" that would "open the door for abuses of political power" and should "send shivers down the spine of anyone who cares about the rule of law."

But what does it actually say? Most of you don't have time to read more than 900 pages of right-wing bloviating, but Zeteo has you covered.

Watch Mehdi break down all 30 chapters of Project 2025's dystopian manifesto in just two minutes flat. (He speaks very fast!)