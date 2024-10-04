Adorable beaver to remain at rescue center by order of Massachussets governor

The fate of a 2-year-old beaver at a Massachussets rescue center was ultimately decided by the state's governor: Nibi will remain there as the center's education animal.

"Nibi has captured the hearts of many of our residents, mine included," Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said Thursday. "We're excited to share that we have issued a permit for Nibi to remain in Newhouse's care, continuing to educate the public about this important species."

Nibi's future became a matter of public concern after it came time for a mandatory release into the wild. The Newhouse Wildlife Center, in Chelmsford, had challenged the order due to her popularity and effectiveness as an ambassador for the institution's services.

David Pescovitz posted about Nibi here at Boing Boing when she was a kit. Her carers are delighted by the outcome: "beyond grateful."

Previously:

• Here's the heartwarming story of a rescued beaver named Beave

• Adorable rescue beaver wears a onesie

• London gets some baby beaver for the first time in centuries