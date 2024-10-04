Marjorie Taylor Greene says "They" control the weather and caused Hurricane Helene

"Yes they can control the weather," Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X last night. "It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done."

Who "They" are, she doesn't say. However, this conspiratorial craziness follows MTG's post of a map of the southeastern United States seemingly depicting areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene with an overlay of political party affiliations for the area.

"It shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election," MTG wrote.

So far, more than 215 people died as a result of the Helene, making it the deadliest mainland United States hurricane since Katrina.

This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election. pic.twitter.com/XIbNZjuC1q — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 3, 2024

Yes they can control the weather.



It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

