Eric Trump sworn in as a very "special deputy sheriff"

A Florida sheriff running for re-election appointed Donald Trump's oft-forgotten son Eric "steals from kids with cancer" Trump a deputy.

Eric Trump now has a badge. One can only guess at the value St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson finds in Eric, but perhaps he is a useful idiot. I am sure it will not be long before Eric is in the news, flashing his badge inappropriately. I am sure Donald will soon be praising him as a valued member of law enforcement.

Eric Trump was just appointed as a Special Deputy Sheriff by St. Lucie (FL) County Sheriff Keith Pearson. Pearson was appointed Sheriff from Lieutenant over several other more senior members of the agency by Ron Desantis last December after the sudden and unexpected retirement of former Sheriff Ken Mascara. His appointment came as a surprise, but he attended several campaign events for Desantis when the others stayed out of politics, so he knew how to push the right buttons in Florida to leap over people more qualified.

Pearson has been embroiled in several controversies and investigations during his brief time as Sheriff. He was named in a criminal probe by the FDLE into allegations that Mascara propped up a ghost candidate to run against him in the 2020 election, with the help of other members of the sheriff's office. He was criminally investigated for posting a copy of his primary ballot in March on social media, while is illegal. The local prosecutor declined to file charges. He has also been accused of using taxpayer funds and staff in his reelection campaign.