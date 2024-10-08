Fox host Maria Bartiromo humiliated when GOP Congressman shuts down her lies (video)

Fox fabulist Maria Bartiromo tried her darnedest to convince viewers that FEMA was out of money, but her Republican guest immediately shut her down — not once but twice.

"You are an elected official, you know where and how the money is spent," the Fox panic-pusher said to Arkansas Congressman French Hill. "How is it possible that FEMA is out of money?" Bartiromo then went on to paint a grim picture of how the Biden Administration spends federal funds before asking again, "How is FEMA out of money?!"

To which the GOP lawmaker explained, "FEMA is not out of money… [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas has access to nearly $8 billion of funding from the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund accumulated since 2012. Plus, as I've said and as [Speaker] Mike Johnson has said, Congress is ready to replenish that funding as soon as we get back from Washington. They have the money."

You could almost hear Bartimolo slam her eyelids shut as the Congressman schooled her with the facts, but she then rallied, again playing the alternative truth card. "But is that money frozen for some reason?" Nice try. But nope, wrong again.

"This is where the inspector general says no," Hill explained. "Congress' staff says no. They have access to the funding." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Of course, it was Republicans who voted against extending the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund in the first place — including Rep. Matt Gaetz from Hurricane Helene's hard-hit Florida. Fortunately, the funding passed anyway, despite the bad actors who, like Gaetz, are against the funds until their own state desperately needs help.

But, despite looking like a fool, Bartiromo will continue to lie, banking on the sad fact that MAGA voters only watch Fox.

MARIA BARTIROMO: How it is possible that FEMA is out of money?



GOP REP. FRENCH HILL: FEMA is not out of money pic.twitter.com/RUEzAkUmNY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2024

Previously: Fox admitted broadcasting lies and will pay $787.5m to Dominion Voting Systems, but that's not the only lawsuit it's dealing with