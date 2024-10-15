Jailbird MAGA sheriff sobs as he's caged for 15 years — luxury car collection seized

Boo-hoo! Disgraced former Clark County Sheriff and MAGA darling Jamey Noel blubbered like a baby yesterday as he was sentenced to a whopping 15 years behind bars. His crime? A laundry list of 27 felony charges, including theft, money laundering, corrupt business influence, official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and tax evasion.

But is anyone really surprised? This Trump-loving lawman took page straight out of his criminal president's playbook. Is it any wonder he thought he could get away with it? Grifting is the MAGA way!

This sniveling sheriff, who champions Trump as America's savior, treated taxpayer money like his personal piggy bank. A Raw Story report reveals the extent of Noel's depravity:

Raided funds meant for firefighters and paramedics to bankroll his lavish lifestyle. Fancy cars, luxury vacations, designer clothes – even his child support.

Squandered millions in public funds while essential services were left to rot.

Used public money to grease the palms of Republican politicians.

Prioritized lucrative non-emergency transfers over life-saving 911 calls. Who needs a paramedic when there's money to be made?

Deprived emergency responders of vital equipment while his own "limousines" were chauffeured around.

Stole from his own dead brother's children.

Sheriff Noel had deep connections to the Republican elite. He ran Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's campaigns and even scored a VIP invite to Trump's inauguration, courtesy of pal Mike Pence.

So, while Sheriff Noel sits in his cell, slobbering into his prison jumpsuit, we're left to wonder: will his hero, Donald Trump, ride to the rescue with a presidential pardon? Only if Noel managed to hide some of those millions he stole.

