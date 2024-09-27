MAGA Sheriff who targeted Harris supporters now accused of using prison labor for his campaign

Earlier this month, Ohio Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski urged residents of his county to "write down all the addresses of the people who had her [Vice President Kamala Harris'] signs in their yards!"

Now Zuchowski is back in the news, this time for allegedly using prison labor to work on his re-election campaign.

As reported by Cleveland 19 News, a former inmate named Christopher McCullough said he and other inmates were made to put up campaign signs throughout the county. They also set up and served at Sheriff Zuchowski's campaign fundraiser steak dinner. They even constructed a building where Zuchowski sold campaign materials.

At least the Trump-supporting Zuchowski paid the inmates for their work. McCullough says he and the other inmates were paid $3 a week and supplied with cigarettes.

Ohio law prohibits using public employees for partisan political activities, but since when are MAGA sheriffs expected to obey the law?

The Ohio Secretary of State's office is now "reviewing information" to determine if an investigation is warranted. They better be careful; they could end up on one of Zuchowski's watch lists.

Previously:

• Election board: sheriff who threatened Kamala Harris supporters won't provide election security

• Creepy sheriff who asked people to collect addresses of Harris supporters whines to Fox News about being misunderstood