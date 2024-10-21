As expected, Trump dumps Mark Robinson

A few weeks ago, adjudicated sexual abuser and convicted felon Donald Trump declared North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson "Martin Luther King on steroids." Now, Trump can't remember him.

That is how it goes when a Trump lackey gets in trouble. Donald suddenly forgets ever having known them. Touting himself as the most fantastic judge of character who only works with the best people, Trump's lackeys usually turn out to be awful no-good nicks.

Here it is:

Previously:

• 'I'm a black NAZI,' among online writings of GOP governor candidate Mark Robinson. 'I'd take Hitler [over] Washington right now!'