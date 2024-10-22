Lara Trump mistakes Charlamagne tha God as a cult member — until he laughs in her face (video)

While Donald Trump cosplayed as a McDonald's worker, Lara Trump appeared on radio's The Breakfast Club and tried to pass her father-in-law off as an upstanding citizen who "was very beneficial to the Black community." But her absurd comments were met with laughs of disbelief from radio host Charlamagne tha God.

"A lot of people feel that Trump is racist, and what do you say to that?" co-host DJ Envy asked Lara on yesterday's show, reminding listeners of Donald's racist "death penalty" campaign against the wrongfully convicted (and later exonerated) Central Park Five in 1989.

"I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done, and Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House," Lara said, as if she were talking to a member of the blind MAGA mob.

"I've never seen this man say a racist thing…" she added, before cutting herself off when she saw Charlamagne laughing at her.

""Why is that funny Charlamagne?" she snapped.

"I'm just laughing," he said. "It's hysterical!…People act like there's no such thing as Google, or we don't have TV, radio…" (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

On one hand, Charlamagne is right — people do "act like there's no such thing as Google." But on the other hand, it's because they can. These "people" — as in the leaders of the MAGA cult — act like this because in MAGAland it's true, there is no such thing as Google when it comes to facts. Trump disciples have given Him permission to say and do whatever he wants, no questions asked.

"It's hysterical!" Charlamagne tha God laughs in Lara Trump's face when she says Donald Trump isn't racist. (Video: The Breakfast Club) pic.twitter.com/WEnLCMM8im — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 22, 2024

