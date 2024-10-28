Pizzeria apologizes for unintentionally serving "pot pies" contaminated with THC

The proprietors of Famous Yeti's Pizza of Stoughton, Wisconsin have apologized for serving pizzas last week that had been "contaminated" with THC.

"We want to be sure anyone who has this pizza on hand throws it away so they don't get sick," Bonnie Armstrong, director of environmental health at Public Health Madison & Dane County said in a statement. "If you ate the pizza and are experiencing THC-related symptoms, please contact your health care provider or call 911 if your symptoms worsen."

The issue came to light when emergency service workers reported to the health department that they "had transported multiple people with similar symptoms who all reported eating at Famous Yeti's Pizza."

After investigating, it was determined that the oil used to make the pizza "tested positive for THC." Famous Yeti's said that the contamination wasn't intentional, and we can probably believe them as they didn't charge more money for the, er, pot pies. From their statement quoted by WGNTV:

After receiving reports from staff, Yeti's owner, and employees of unexplained physical reactions, we underwent an investigation with the Stoughton Police and the local health officials. Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with Delta9 contaminated oil. The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen. We want to assure you that all affected products have been destroyed. Famous Yeti's is working closely with local authorities to improve our storage and security protocols to prevent this from happening again and to guarantee the safety of our customers. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or harm caused.

