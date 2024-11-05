Elon Musk's post becomes self-own as MAGA simps struggle to defend him

Elon Musk is a master at thinking things through. Remember in March 2020 when he used that big brain of his to predict that Covid infections would drop to "zero new cases in US by end of April"?

The dark MAGA edgelord is generously sharing his wit again, this time about the US electorate.

He posted a popular meme template on Xitter that reveals that 96% of voters will cast their ballots for Harris, and that half of Trump supporters are the stupidest people in the country.

His sycophants are running to Lemon Suk's rescue by trying to explain "muh meme" to the normies, which is much funnier than the meme itself.

