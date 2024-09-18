Elon Musk spreads fake bomb threat rumor at Trump rally 

Elon Musk constantly accuses the media of spreading lies. But no one is better at spreading lies than Musk himself. This time, he amplified a rumor to his 198 million Xitter followers about a debunked bomb threat near Trump's Long Island rally with the comment, "Wow."

Hissy Space X's incel fan base, which is none too bright, predictably went berserk. They howled for Democratic blood with all the nuance of a toddler denied candy.

Even after Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder issued a statement that essentially said, "False alarm, folks. Just some overzealous bomb-sniffing dog trainer crying wolf," Musk couldn't be bothered to correct his post.

Ryder's statement: "Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded. There is a person who is being questioned who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site. The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by the police."

Wow indeed, Elon.

