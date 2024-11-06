Diablo 4 more fun than raising 11 kids: Musk claims to be top 20 player

Elon Musk's love for dungeon crawler loot-em-up Diablo 4 has long been known – just look at him begging the game for Twitter engagement – but it evidently verges into the realm of being unhealthy. Any Elon Musk fan will tell you at length how many responsibilities he has, from his many companies he doesn't run to his Brady Bunch of kids he doesn't raise – and evidently, that includes maintaining a spot as the 19th-ranked Diablo 4 player in the world.

Per Forbes:

It's easy to be skeptical of many Elon claims these days, but he's being truthful about this. You can check, Elon Musk is actually the #19 Diablo 4 player in the world in terms of timed runs of Pit 150. If you follow Elon on Twitter, in between thousands of political posts and a few rocket videos, he has indeed periodically shared videos of him playing Diablo 4 at extremely high levels. Usually he's a Barbarian (and has been known to complain directly to Blizzard about the class needing buffs) but like everyone, he recently played Spiritborn during the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which is responsible for his current #19 ranking with a somewhat typical Quill build, but a really good one, it seems. I've seen people speculate that Elon is just being carried or that he paid for a bunch of perfect loot in order to reach these heights. It's not impossible, but there's no evidence of that. What does remain a mystery, however, is that a guy running multiple companies including SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter (X) has time to grind what has to be dozens or even hundreds of hours of Diablo to be ranked this high if he's not paying for boosts. Plus you know, tweeting a hundred times a day, at least. The joke is that he's so hands-off with his companies this is how he spends all his time, but who knows.

For the uninitiated, this is the kind of thing that requires hundreds of hours of Diablo 4 – he's competing with people who literally dedicate their waking lives to this game, after all. One would think that he might have bigger responsibilities, but apparently his crippling need to be liked also extends to his performance in games. If you happen to see Elon's Barbarian out in a PvP zone, take him out for me.