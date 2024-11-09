Absurdly cute images of baby elephants sucking on their own trunks for comfort



I was feeling bummed out about the internet today until I came across these wonderful images of absolutely adorable baby elephants sucking their trunks. The baby elephant in the pink blanket deserves an award for its unreal level of cuteness.

Baby elephants, much like human infants, often have a habit of sucking on their trunks for comfort and soothing. If the baby elephant is feeling stressed, insecure, or tired, sucking on their trunk can help.

At birth, a baby elephant is not yet fully in control of its trunk. It takes time for them to learn how to use it for tasks like drinking, playing, or feeding. However, in the early months of life, a baby elephant may instinctively put its trunk in its mouth, similar to how a human infant might suck on its thumb or fingers as a coping mechanism.



See also: Elephant's wrinkles reveal if they are right-trunked or left-trunked