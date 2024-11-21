Pete Hegseth brags about "replacing" his Harvard degree after Trump's humiliating announcement (video)

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth was mortified when Donald Trump announced the former Fox News host as his cabinet pick. Not because he was accused of sexual assault — that's an asset on the Trump team, for God's sake — but because the MAGA leader had the gall to mention Hegseth's Harvard degree.

"Pete is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University," Trump heedlessly said in his November 12 announcement, like a father who carelessly mentions his 7-year-old son's bedwetting habit to the Cub Scout group. But obviously, the Ivy Leaguer isn't stupid.

Hegseth quickly righted Trump's wrong with an announcement of his own. "I'm reminded about the hole that was on this wall when I got rid of my Harvard degree," the stable genius said, sitting in front of a 1776 flag — a favorite amongst the far-right crowd. "Thankfully, I replaced it with an honorary gunsmithing program degree from the Pennsylvania Gunsmith School." (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

Everyone knows that college degrees can't be "replaced." But as far as MAGA goes, this is virtue signaling at its finest, and will most likely salvage his shattered pride.

Trump's Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth said he got rid of his Harvard degree. The Trump campaign boasted of Hegseth's Harvard degree during their announcement of the nominee. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2024-11-21T14:12:33.082Z

