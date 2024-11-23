Would you live on a cruise ship for four years to escape the Trump presidency?

If you have lots of money and the ability (and desire) to live on a cruise ship for four years, here's your chance to escape the entire Trump presidency from the debatable comfort of your cruise ship cabin. Fort Lauderdale-based Cruise company Villa Vie Residences, which is described in the company's press release as "the leading innovator in residential cruising," recently announced its "Tour La Vie" program, which will allow passengers to set sail on a "continuous global adventure for up to 4 years."

The company's press release explains that you can enter or exit the cruise at any of the 425 ports, spanning 140 countries, that the ship will visit. Here's what they are calling each leg of the cruise:

1-Year "Escape from Reality" 2-Year "Mid-Term Selection" 3-Year "Everywhere but Home" 4-Year "Skip Forward"

You'll pay $40,000 minimum for each year you choose to stay on the ship.

The Independent quotes CEO Mikael Petterson, who stated: "We came up with this marketing campaign before we even knew who would win. Regardless of who would have won, you would have half of the population upset. . . Quite frankly, we don't have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out."

The Independent provides more details about prices and amenities:

While prices start at just under $40,000 per year, single-occupancy cabins for the full four years start at $256,000, with double-occupancy running up to $320,000 for the trip. All food and drinks are included in the price, as well as WiFi and medical visits. Housekeeping is provided weekly and laundry service is bi-weekly, each with no additional cost, while alcohol is only included at dinner.

Since announcing the cruise after the November 5, 2024 election, the company has experienced a "huge uptick" in inquiries. And suppose you want to escape the Trump presidency but still cast your vote in the 2026 midterm election and the 2028 presidential election? Well, never fear, you can pretend to escape politics while also exercising your right to vote, as American travelers will be able to cast their votes through mail-in ballots.

As enticing as it sounds to try to escape the Trump presidency, you couldn't pay me to go on a weekend cruise, never mind one that lasts four years. It's a hard pass for me.

Previously:

• World's largest cruise ship, 'Icon of the Seas,' which includes the largest swimming pool at sea and an 'Ultimate Family Townhouse' costing $100,000 per week, sets sail on its first voyage

• A young cartoonist takes her very old grandparents on a cruise, and finds it exhausting

• Just a few weeks in, passengers on this nine-month cruise have already endured a COVID outbreak, racial microaggressions, and an emergent class system