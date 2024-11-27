Drake is suing over "Not Like Us" diss track

Even if you know nothing about rap music, you've likely heard of the feud between arguable greatest rapper of all time Kendrick Lamar (new album out now!) and Degrassi star Drake. The two traded diss tracks back and forth until Kendrick won the fight unquestionably with the one-two punch of the menacing, methodical "Meet the Grahams" and the Compton pride-filled club banger "Not Like Us", which quickly became the second-most popular song in the Grammy-winning artist's discography. Now, however, Drake is alleging that it's a little too popular.

Per Billboard, Drake is being a bit of a sore loser, suing both Universal Music Group and Spotify for supposedly juicing the song's numbers.

Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify, alleging they conspired to artificially inflate the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."



According to Billboard, Drake's filing accuses UMG of a "scheme" involving bots, payola and other methods to… pic.twitter.com/59qLpVkZAC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2024

The fact that it could just be a really good song that also happens to contain insults (or the possibility that a song from one of the world's biggest rappers might get a lot of play) evidently hasn't occurred to Drake. Naturally, this case likely won't go anywhere, although it should be noted that Drake is choosing to sue Universal over the song being popular instead of Kendrick for directly calling him a pedophile on the track. I just think it's interesting.

