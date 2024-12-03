China bans exports of crucial tech minerals gallium, germanium, and antimony to U.S.

China dominates the rare earth and critical mineral market. These elements are essential for electronic components, solar cells, and batteries, medical equipment and many other essential applications. And today, China banned exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States. They did it to retaliate against new U.S. export restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

Gallium, germanium, and antimony are important elements in modern technology and industry. Gallium is primarily used in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly for LEDs, solar cells, electronics components, and temperature sensing devices. Germanium is used in fiber optic systems and infrared optics, solar cells, and transistors. Antimony is a flame retardant in various products, a component in lead-acid batteries, and an ingredient in alloys and solders; it's also used in semiconductor production and plastics manufacturing.

From ABC News:

The U.S. gets about half its supply of both gallium and germanium metals directly from China, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China exported about 23 metric tons (25 tons) of gallium in 2022 and produces about 600 metric tons (660 tons) of germanium per year. The U.S. has deposits of such minerals but has not been mining them, though some projects underway are exploring ways to tap those resources.

