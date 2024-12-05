Doctor Who Christmas special trailer

Disney Plus and the BBC released the trailer for the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special, appearing on those channels on—see if you can guess the date. There will apparently be gentle and joyful satirization of the multiverse trope. I'm not even a Doctor Who fan—I enjoy the rage of chuds forced to endure a new one—and yet this looks like a lot of fun! Ncuti Gatwa is well-cast, but Who is one of those shows where it seems viewers habitually overestimate the importance of the star and underestimate the importance of scripting and production values, to their ultimate disappointment.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy's hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor's is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?

