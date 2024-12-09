In-depth analysis of Grand Theft Auto V's power infrastructure

Don't ever let anyone tell you the details don't matter. Youtuber Any Austin, who readers may remember from the time he gave each of Skyrim's taverns and restaurants an in-detail health inspection, has made a name for himself as the guy for whom no task is too small and too tedious – and somehow, he manages to make the end result look fun. This time around, he's set his sights on Grand Theft Auto V's state of San Andreas, tracking down every last utility pole in the entire map to see if the end result is anything approaching realistic.

It's the kind of granular analysis I love. Unfortunately, this video's mere existence probably delayed Grand Theft Auto VI's release by another six months as Rockstar scrambles to bring that game's power infrastructure up to Austin's satisfaction.