Group of sweet deer take shelter besides humans during storm in Nara, Japan

In this sweet video, a crowd of people take shelter from a storm alongside a group of trusting, friendly deer in Nara, Japan. The deer seem completely at peace around the humans, and vice versa. I wouldn't mind waiting out a storm if I were able to do it alongside these lovely deer.

Nara, Japan, is famous for its free-roaming deer, which are considered a national treasure and are closely associated with the city's cultural and religious history. The deer roam freely in Nara Park, a large public park in the heart of the city, where they are often seen interacting with visitors and wandering freely around temples, shrines, and the park's scenic areas.

Feeding the deer is one of the most popular activities for visitors to Nara Park. The deer in Nara are known to bow their heads (a unique behavior), which some interpret as a gesture of politeness when they are offered food, although it's more likely a learned behavior tied to their interaction with humans. If you ever get the chance to visit Nara, be sure to treat the deer with respect.

