Legendary British chocolatier Cadburys has lost its royal warrant, having held it for 170 years. The company is currently owned by Mondelez international, which has refused to stop doing business in Russia during the Ukraine war: the cause of King Charles' decision to stop doing business with it. Also ditched by His Majesty was Unilever, operator of a myriad of famed brands, on the same grounds.

Companies holding the Royal Warrant of Appointment, granted for up to five years, are recognised for providing goods or services to the monarchy. Among the King's new list of warrant holders are many firms selling food and drink, such as Moet and Chandon, Weetabix and chocolate makers Bendicks and Prestat Ltd. Earlier this year, the King was urged by campaign group B4Ukraine to withdraw warrants from companies "still operating in Russia" after the invasion of Ukraine, naming Mondelez and consumer goods firm Unilever, which has also been stripped of the endorsement.

Americans can rest assured this will not interfere with the supply of creme eggs, ever-shrinking as they may be. Western companies that can still do business in Russia—food is excempt from sanctions—are making a fortune there.

