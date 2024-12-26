Ridiculous body cam footage of Alabama police officer chasing wayward rooster in church parking lot

The Shelby County, Alabama Sheriff's Office reports that "on Sunday, December 22nd, deputies responded to an armed and dangerous suspect attempting to roost in a local church parking lot. A brave, young deputy gave chase, risking his life to protect the church flock." Body cam footage below. Of course, a much more appropriate soundtrack would be "Yakety Sax."

"His feathers were ruffled, his nerves fried, but Deputy Watkins never nested until he got his man!" the report states. "Once clucked from a tree, Deputy Watkins returned him to the coop, where he could cause no more alarm."

